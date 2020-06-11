FEBRUARY 14, 1950 - JUNE 8, 2020 Hugh Hammond Bennett, III, 70, died June 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife, Nina, and his best furry friend, Finney. Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro. Hugh was born February 14, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Margaret Bennett and Dr. Hugh H. Bennett, Jr. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nina Legg Bennett; brother, Bobby Bennett and wife Teresa; sister, Carolyn Weckstrom and husband Gary and nephew, Bryan Weckstrom. Hugh was a man of many interests and talents. He loved the movies and had a long and successful career owning and managing several movie theaters in the area. He had a reputation of being able to recite the dialogue of almost any popular movie. Hugh married the love of his life, Nina, in 1983. Since that time, they have basically been inseparable. They have enjoyed visiting numerous exotic locations through the years, including some of their favorites, Cabo San Lucas, Switzerland, St. Andrews and Key West, Florida. Hugh was a talented golfer with a single digit handicap for most of his life. He and Nina played many amazing courses all over the world. He was an excellent skier, a sport he enjoyed throughout his life. Hugh was an avid reader and art enthusiast, including a love of the opera. He and Nina enjoyed gambling trips to Las Vegas where Hugh usually came out on the winning side of the bets. He was a very intelligent man, known to be a "walking encyclopedia" with a very dry wit. Hugh graduated from Christchurch Prep School in Virginia and attended the University of North Carolina. He loved Chapel Hill so much, he stayed in school for 7 years. He was, of course, an avid Tar Heel fan. Hugh lived a full and exciting life and will be missed dearly by his many friends and especially his best friend, Nina. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue & Foster Program, P.O. Box 77393, Greensboro, NC 27417. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
Jun 13
Graveside Funeral Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Westminster Gardens Cemetery
3601 Whitehurst Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27103
3601 Whitehurst Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27103
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.