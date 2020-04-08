MARCH 4, 1927 - APRIL 6, 2020 Chloris Odum Bennett, 93, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Friday, April 4, 2020 at Whitestone Care Center. She was born March 4, 1927 in St. Pauls, North Carolina to Jason and Bertha Sessoms Odum. She was married to Patrick M. Bennett in 1945. She was an active member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church and also an active member of the Eastern Star at Whitestone Masonic and Eastern Star Retirement Center, where she moved in 2003. Before retirement, she worked as an administrative assistant for the United States government at Fort Bragg, NC, Washington, DC and in Greensboro, NC for the Federal Home Loan Bank Board and HUD. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pat, and 4 sisters. She is survived by her son, Jerry W. Bennett and daughter-in-law, June Bennett of Greensboro; granddaughter, Jennifer Oliver and her husband David; grandson, Jason P. Bennett; and great-granddaughters, Mikayla and Laci Oliver. A private graveside service for family will be held at Guilford Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
