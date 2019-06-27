ASHEBORO Victor Kelly Benitez passed away at the age of 51 on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Victor is survived by his son, Alexander Benitez, daughter Madison Benitez, mother Mary Miller, sister Vickie Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. for friends and family only at 235 Sides Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service.
