Reidsville Charles Glen Benfield, 51, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 27 in Citty Funeral Home Chapel.

Service information

Jun 27
Memorial Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
4:00PM
Citty Funeral Home Chapel
308 Lindsey St.
Reidsville, NC 27320
