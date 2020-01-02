February 7, 1940 - January 1, 2020 Billy Eugene "Bibbee" Benfield, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Citty Funeral Home Chapel and burial will follow in Greenview Cemetery. A native of Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Claude Lee and Gladys Murphy Benfield and had lived in Reidsville most of his life. Billy was a member of the Salvation Army Church, a former employee of Cone Mills, and he later retired from Ball Corp. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, a former little league baseball coach, and he enjoyed working out with his YMCA buddies. Billy was preceded in death by his parents and by a daughter, Tracy Darlene Benfield; a grandson, William Ryan Benfield; sisters, Frances Perdue, LaVerne Benfield, Rachel McGehee, Gay Doss, and Carolyn Williams; and brothers, Tom Murphy and David Benfield. Surviving is his wife, Linda Witty Benfield of the home; sons, Ethan Eugene Benfield (Tabitha) of Edenton, and Brian Heath Benfield (Monica) of Reidsville; daughter, Angela Benfield Underwood (Tim) of Reidsville; sister, Vivian B. Rowe (Bud) of Climax; grandchildren, Allyson, Collin and Connor Underwood, Abbie and Claudia Benfield, Matthew and Isabella Benfield; godsons, Blake and Lance Hall. The family will see friends from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Citty Funeral Home and at other times they will be at the home of Heath and Monica Benfield in Reidsville. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 686, Reidsville, NC 27320 or Alzheimer's Association, 4615 Dundas Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home 308 Lindsey St.
Benfield, Billy Eugene
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Citty Funeral Home Inc
308 Lindsey St
Reidsville, NC 27320
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
Citty Funeral Home Chapel
308 Lindsey St.
Redisville, NC 27320
