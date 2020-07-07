DECEMBER 13, 1940 - JULY 5, 2020 Gibsonville Lance Delano Belvin, 79, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born on December 13, 1940 in Guilford County to the late Elijah and Dovie Friddle Belvin. Lance was vice-president of Arappco. He was a very tender-hearted man and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family immensely. Although at times he was stubborn and hard headed, his nature was known as being very generous and would give you the shirt off his back. Along with his parents, Lance was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Belvin; sister, Glenda Belvin Andrews; and a brother, Raymond Edgar Belvin. He is survived by his wife, Faye Baker Belvin of the home; daughter, Patti Abbott (Patrick); sons: Jamey Belvin and Daniel Belvin; grandson, Eli Abbott; brother, Noral Belvin (Cindy); and numerous very special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Apple's Chapel Christian Church with Rev. Dave Johnson and Rev. Kristen Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow at Apple's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. Although there is no formal visitation, friends and family are welcome to come by Lowe Funeral Home to sign the register book. Memorial donations may be made to Apple's Chapel Christian Church, 7345 NC 61 North, Gibsonville, NC 27249. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home 2205 South Church Street
