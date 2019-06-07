REIDSVILLE Wanda Belton, 70, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at the residence of Liza Cook, 110 Whit Lane. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
