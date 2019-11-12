Frances Mebane Roney Belmore died November 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Fran was born March 31, 1922 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. She was the seventh child of the late Dr. and Mrs. R. H. Roney. Fran grew up in Burlington, North Carolina and attended Elon College. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of the Church of the Ascension in Hickory, North Carolina. Fran was married to the late Kent Belmore. Fran is survived by her children Catherine Lee Belmore of Hickory, North Carolina; the Rev. Kent Belmore, Jr. and his wife the Rev. Connie Dee Belmore of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Frances Mebane Belmore of Hickory, North Carolina. Fran's surviving grandchildren are Carson Nathan Copeland II of Hickory, North Carolina; Kent Belmore Copeland of Raleigh, North Carolina; Thomas Kent Belmore of Asheville, North Carolina; and Sarah Belmore Hays of Las Vegas, Nevada. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis Episcopal Church, 3506 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27408. Committal in the garden to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Thompson Child Family Focus, 6800 St. Peter's Lane, Mathews, North Carolina, 28105; or to Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, 973 Locust Street, Newton, North Carolina, 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Belmore family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Belmore family.
