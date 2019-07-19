GREENSBORO Charlie J. Bell, Jr., 68, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at Coliseum Boulevard Church of Christ, 2116 Coliseum Blvd.
GREENSBORO Charlie J. Bell, Jr., 68, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at Coliseum Boulevard Church of Christ, 2116 Coliseum Blvd.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.