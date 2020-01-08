JANUARY 28, 1961 - JANUARY 3, 2020 GREENSBORO A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4004 Perth Place. Public viewing will only be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue. Survivors include devoted husband, Michael Belk; loving son, Aquan Belk; a host of relatives and friends. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Velvet Belk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.