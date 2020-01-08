JANUARY 28, 1961 - JANUARY 3, 2020 GREENSBORO A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4004 Perth Place. Public viewing will only be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue. Survivors include devoted husband, Michael Belk; loving son, Aquan Belk; a host of relatives and friends. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

