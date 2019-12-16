Anna Marie Hatch Belford, known as "Sue" by family and friends, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 16 at Liberty Wesleyan Church with Rev. Danny Janes officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 4 o'clock. A native of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Sue was born on September 4, 1951 the daughter of the late Harold and Anna Maglione Hatch. On September 5, 1970 she married Timothy James Belford and together they shared 49 years. Over those years they lived in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Sue loved to travel especially to Myrtle Beach. Times spent with family and grandkids was her treasure on earth. Sue ran a successful pet-sitting business, making friends with both pets and their owners. In Summerfield, she was a member of Liberty Wesleyan Church and the Wesleyan Women's group. In addition to her parents, a son, Matthew Belford, preceded her in death. Surviving are her husband, Tim Belford; daughter Tricia Durham and her husband, Alan, of Madison and their daughters Allison and Jordan Durham; a sister Frances O'Loughlin of Boston; brothers Harold Hatch of Greensboro and Arvo Manninen of Maine; niece Barbara Valentini; nephew Jim O'Loughlin as well as loving friends in every state where she lived previously, and her loving Pugs. Sue was fortunate enough to be a two-time kidney recipient. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, so that others may be as fortunate. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Belford family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
