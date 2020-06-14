MAY 30, 2020 Huck Behrends (Richard D, Jr) age 61, passed away at home in Columbia, SC from a rare blood cancer. Living graciously and courageously until the very end, he is survived by wife Cindy; daughter Juliette; mother Jacquelyne of Greensboro, NC; sister Heidi of Raleigh, NC; and extended family. He was preceded in death by father Dick Behrends, with whom he partnered in creative ventures and travels. He found his niche with South Carolina State Museum where his enthusiasm and innovation produced countless projects as Director of Exhibits and Facilities. His lifelong passion for adventure brought extra joy as he lovingly mentored daughter Juliette through biking, snow skiing, skateboarding, water skiiing, surfing and one-of-a-kind school projects. Huck pursued excellence in all that he did, was genuine in spirit and forever positive. Private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Behrends Jr. Richard D. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries