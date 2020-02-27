NOVEMBER 28, 1928 - FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Charles Edison Beck passed away on Monday, February 24 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Charlotte in 1928 to the late Riley Edison and Mary Elizabeth Beck. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 29 at Forbis and Dick, Guilford Chapel and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Charles graduated from Greensboro Senior High School, then went on to graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill. In 1951 he married the love of his life, Rebecca Fondren. He and Rebecca moved to Biloxi, MS for four years where Charles served in the Air Force. They then returned to Greensboro where he worked at Beck Motor Company. Charles loved studying the Bible and was an active member of his church where he volunteered through the years in various capacities. He enjoyed delivering Sunday sermon tapes to those who were unable to attend church and after retirement he volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Charles was an avid UNC-Chapel Hill football and basketball fan. He proudly wore his UNC apparel, not only on game days but most days. Watching UNC defeat Duke was especially gratifying. Charles was predeceased by his parents and his son, Charles Edison Beck, Jr. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Rebecca Fondren Beck, his daughters Julie Woodward (Mark), Shirley Lovin and Jennifer Frazier (Mark); his grandchildren Jon Lovin (Tammy), Rochelle Johnson (Nick), Clayton Christian (Josh) and Alex Frazier (Maria) and many great-grandchildren. Over the last year and a half, Charles was blessed with wonderful caregivers Zuzu, Danetta, Isaac, Elizabeth, Ernest, Debbie, Bridgette, Rocky and others. The family would like to thank Hospice of Greensboro for the care they provided and ask that memorial contributions be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Service information
Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Funeral Service begins.
