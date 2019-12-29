JUNE 30, 1941 - DECEMBER 21, 2019 Joyann "Joy" Wohlbruck Becher, 78, died peacefully on Saturday, December 21 surrounded by family at Hospice of the Piedmont. Joy was born on June 30, 1941, to Theodore Clemmons Wohlbruck and Juanita Hood Wohlbruck in Charlotte, NC, where she graduated from Myers Park High School. She attended Salem College and received her BA in Psychology from Women's College, which later became UNCG. Joy founded Reloguide with Dorothy Peters in 1982. She worked with Habitat for Humanity (1988-1993) serving as the first volunteer coordinator of the Greensboro chapter, and for her dedicated work was honored by the City of Greensboro, by having a street, Joyann Terrace, named after her. Joy was a Cranial Sacral and Massage Therapist from 1994-2015. Among her friends, Joy was known for her graciousness, as well as her style and love of beauty. She enjoyed travel, and, with her husband, Bob, traveled widely to Cambodia, Ireland, Italy, Vietnam, and many times to her beloved India. Joy is survived by her husband, Bob Richardson; her daughters, Paige Becher Langston (John) of Goldsboro, NC, Kristin Becher Frankum (Charles) of Denver, Co, from her first marriage to F. James Becher of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Jack, Catherine, and Gray Langston, Carter, Davis, and Charlie Frankum; brother, Ted Wohlbruck; her sister-in-law, Nancy Wohlbruck; many nieces and nephews; and her loving caregiver, Kelly Cope. She was preceded death by her parents; her brother, Everette Wohlbruck; and her sister-in-law, Virginia Wohlbruck. A celebration of the life of Joy will be held at the family home at 12:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat Humanity of Greensboro, Hospice of the Piedmont, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1726 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
