JULY 13, 1933 - JUNE 7, 2020 Richard Watkins Beasley, 86, of Greensboro, passed away suddenly on June 7, 2020 at home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12th at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Daniel Dickard Officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, June 11th from 6 until 8 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will apply. Richard was born on July 13, 1933 in Granville County, NC to the late Stephen H. Beasley and the late Mary Floyd Beasley. He was a longtime resident of Greensboro. After serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Paris, France, Richard graduated from Campbell College (now University) and East Carolina College (now University). He worked for over 30 years as an auditor with the NC Department of Revenue. Richard was an active member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church and the Gate City Lions Club. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers Walter, Henry, George, and Ed; and sisters Hattie Bryant, Lillian Kirkland, Eunice White, Edith Peebles, and Ethel Sherman. Surviving are his wife of nearly 57 years, Rita M. Beasley; his children Susan Peters (Brian) and David Beasley; granddaughter Kristen Peters, all of Greensboro; sister Nellie Birkenholz of Harker Heights, TX; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendly Avenue Baptist Church Ministry Center debt. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

