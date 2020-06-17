1994 - 2020 Katelyn Joy Beardsley, age 26, passed away on June 11th, 2020 at her home in Winston-Salem, NC. Katelyn was born in Greensboro, NC to Jim and Lawrie Beardsley. She went to school at Western Guilford High School where she was captain of the women's lacrosse team and played clarinet in the marching band. She graduated with multiple honors from Clemson University with a B.S. in nursing in 2016 and subsequently worked as a nurse in the Neuro-ICU at Duke Hospital. She was in graduate school in the nurse anesthesia program at Wake Forest School of Medicine to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA). A constant encourager to others, Katelyn brought immense joy to everyone who knew her with her love of laughter, mastery of sarcasm and one-liners, and fierce loyalty. She was unapologetically authentic and could sit with you in your deepest sadness or laugh with you during your highest joys. Every gift Katelyn gave and every word she spoke was incredibly thoughtful and detailed, a continual reminder of how faithful she was as a daughter, sister, and friend. Her impact on others' lives is greater than she will ever know. She loved running and making people laugh, but most of all, she loved Jesus. Because of her faith in Christ, we are assured that she is resting in the arms of her Savior for eternity. Katelyn is survived by her mother and father, Lawrie and Jim Beardsley; sister Rachel Beardsley; sister and her spouse Natalie and Karle Stinehour; grandmother Wanda Sumner; four aunts and three uncles; and many cousins. A celebration of life service will be held at Westover Church in Greensboro, NC at 11 a.m. June 27th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following places in Katelyn's honor: Two Cities Church in Winston-Salem, Westover Church - Global Ministries in Greensboro, or the Katelyn Beardsley Memorial Fund, WFSOM Nurse Anesthesia Program, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+2
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.