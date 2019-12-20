Eden - Myrtle L. Beane, 84, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home of a long-term illness and was under hospice care. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel with Rev. Deemus Pulliam officiating. Myrtle was born in Chatham County to the late Fletcher Lewis Lambert and Flossie Caviness Lambert. She was a forty-year employee of P. Lorilard. She will be missed. The family would like to thank Hospice of Rockingham County for the care provided to their loved one. She was preceded in death by her parents and loving spouse, Lawrence Beane. Myrtle is survived by her daughters, Vickie Gilmore and husband Grady of Eden, Janice Smith of Greensboro; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Istana Smith, Parris Nance, Chloe Nance, Destiny Smith, Elijah Smith, Jeremiah Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Licet Castillo, Marcello Hernandez; sister, Anniebelle Lambert; and brother, Howard Lambert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., in memory of Myrtle L. Beane. Online condolences maybe made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
