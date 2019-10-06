SEPTEMBER 20, 1965 - OCTOBER 4, 2019 Jenny Lynn Beam, 54, of Lexington passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Carolina Pines in Greensboro. A funeral service will be held 2pm Monday, October 7th at First Lutheran Church in Lexington officiated by Rev. Matt Miller. Burial will be 2pm Tuesday, October 8th at Hollybrook Cemetery in Lincolnton. Visitation with family and friends will be held Monday from 12:30 until 2:00pm at the church and other times at the home on Hilltop Drive. Jenny was born on September 20, 1965 in Lincoln County to Ralph Dayton and LouEtta Dean Hallman Beam. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and was also a member of the Red Hatters. Surviving are her brothers, Michael Beam (Celia) of Denver, NC and Jeffrey Beam (Tammie) of Lexington, NC; nephews, Logan Beam (Kasseady) and Nelson Beam; niece, Kelty Beam; and great-nephew, Landon Kimbrell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Memorial Fund, 320 S. State Street, Lexington, NC 27292 or RHA,1508 Gatewood Ave. Greensboro, NC. 27405 Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
