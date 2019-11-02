DECEMBER 15, 1962 - OCTOBER 28, 2019 Lillie Kay Beal went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2019. A celebration of life will take place on December 15, 2019 at Eastern Gate Assembly of God, 214 East Vandalia Road, Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. She is survived by her children Carol Patterson,Tom Bosher and Linda Carty; three grandchildren Airen Bosher, Kaleb Bosher and Zachary Carty; relatives Rowland Patterson, Danny Patterson, Jana Martin and Maie Robbins. Triad Cremation Society 2110 Veasley Street Greensboro
