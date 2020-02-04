MAY 10, 1938 - FEBRUARY 1, 2020 Cleah S. Baynes, 81, formerly of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away February 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She is predeceased in death by her husband of 60 years, Jack R. Baynes of Reidsville. Cleah is leaving behind four loving daughters, Janet Knight (Ronnie) of Bethany, Susan Reeves (Eddie) of Marion, SC, Beverly Baynes of Ruffin, Cheryl Williamson (Barry) of Mullins, SC; Six loving, devoted grandchildren, Russell Knight (Candy), Trey Minter (Jessica), Curtis Baynes (Alison), Thomas Minter (Danielle), Laura Nobles (Cody), and Cameron Williamson (Brittany). She has five great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Ellis, Willow, Emric, and Waylen. Extended family, Pam Taylor (Andy), Danny Owens, Anthony Owens (Hanna), and Wesley Taylor. She is survived by one sister, Evelyn Fields of Wagoner, Oklahoma. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Reidlawn Cemetery.
Baynes, Cleah Simmons
To send flowers to the family of Cleah Baynes, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 4
Graveside
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Reidlawn Cemetery
1530Barnes Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
1530Barnes Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Cleah's Graveside begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.