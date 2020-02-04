MAY 10, 1938 - FEBRUARY 1, 2020 Cleah S. Baynes, 81, formerly of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away February 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She is predeceased in death by her husband of 60 years, Jack R. Baynes of Reidsville. Cleah is leaving behind four loving daughters, Janet Knight (Ronnie) of Bethany, Susan Reeves (Eddie) of Marion, SC, Beverly Baynes of Ruffin, Cheryl Williamson (Barry) of Mullins, SC; Six loving, devoted grandchildren, Russell Knight (Candy), Trey Minter (Jessica), Curtis Baynes (Alison), Thomas Minter (Danielle), Laura Nobles (Cody), and Cameron Williamson (Brittany). She has five great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Ellis, Willow, Emric, and Waylen. Extended family, Pam Taylor (Andy), Danny Owens, Anthony Owens (Hanna), and Wesley Taylor. She is survived by one sister, Evelyn Fields of Wagoner, Oklahoma. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Reidlawn Cemetery.

Service information

Feb 4
Graveside
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
2:00PM
Reidlawn Cemetery
1530Barnes Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
