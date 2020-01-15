MARCH 5, 1935 - JANUARY 11, 2020 Peggie Ellsworth Morgan Baxter, 84, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Friends Home in Greensboro. Peggie Ellsworth Morgan Baxter was born March 5, 1935 to Dossie and Ellsworth Morgan. Peggie was raised in the Allen Jay community and graduated from Allen Jay High School. On August 9, 1953 she married Clyde Burke Baxter, Jr. of High Point. They had three children: Cyndi Baxter Pitonyak, Marianna Baxter Boucher and Clyde Burke (Chip) Baxter III. Throughout her life, Peggie was very involved in the Society of Friends (Quakers) on local, state, national and international levels. She was a member of Springfield Friends Meeting in High Point and Jamestown Friends Meeting in Jamestown. She received a life membership to the United Society of Friends Women (USFW) and served as the international president of USFW and as a representative to the Friends World Committee on Consultation. In those roles she traveled extensively, meeting with Quakers in Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Guatemala, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Jamaica and the Bering Strait. She also volunteered as a nurse as Quaker Lake camp in the summers, served on the board of Friends Homes, helped produce the play "I Take Thee, Serenity" that was performed at Guilford College, and helped organize the Friends Emergency Material Assistance Program (FEMAP) in High Point. During her career, Peggie worked in several capacities with the American Friends Service Committee, was a pathology medical technician at High Point Regional Hospital, served as the director of the High Point Kindergarten for the Handicapped, was executive director of and organized fundraising events for the United Cerebral Palsy of the Triad, and oversaw finances and accounting at the Tarheel Triad Girl Scout Council. She served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. Peggie loved singing in the Jamestown Friends Meeting choir, organizing and hosting family dinners, sewing, baking, chocolate, and her dog Zoie. She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde; brothers Frank, Jerry and Donald Morgan; and sister Elizabeth Reddick. Surviving are her sister Barbara Powell of Georgia; daughters Cyndi Pitonyak and her husband David of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Marianna Boucher and husband Robin of Wilmington, NC; son Chip Baxter of Greensboro; and grandchildren, Joe Roberts and wife Liz of Richmond, Virginia and Sam Roberts of Durham. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Jamestown Friends Meeting at 509 Guilford Road in Jamestown, with the Pastor Frank Massey officiating. The family will greet friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jamestown Friends Meeting (509 Guilford Road, Jamestown, NC 27282) or FEMAP (606 East Springfield Road, High Point, NC 27263). Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
