FEBRUARY 19, 1940 - JULY 13, 2019 Robert Sherwood Baxley Sr. died July 13, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born February 19, 1940 in St. Pauls, N.C., the third of five children and only son of Annie Grimes and Daniel Corbett Baxley. Bob is survived by daughter Sandra West (Jimmy) of Climax; son Robert Baxley Jr. (David) of Greensboro; son Keith Baxley (Tina) of Pleasant Garden; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters Peggy Bray and Carol Davis (Jim) of Greensboro and Sue Smith of Lumberton; eight nieces and nephews, and his beloved pet Pancho. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Sarah Atkinson of Lumberton. Bob resided in Carolina Beach, N.C. and was an accomplished DIver and avid boater and fisherman, following his retirement as director of operations with Fredrickson Motor Express. He loved music and played both guitar and harmonica, jamming over the years with his best friend Sherman Messer. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served two tours of duty in the late 1950s and early 1960s in Germany and stateside during the Cuban Missile Crisis. A memorial service will be held at Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on July 16, 2019, with internment with military honors to follow in the Veteran's Circle at Forest Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation with the family at 1:00 on Tuesday before the service. The family welcomes memorials in Bob's honor made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro or The Alzheimer's Association. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service 1118 North Elm St.
