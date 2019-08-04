JULY 25, 1961 - JULY 19, 2019 Gerald Alan (Gerry) Battle, 57, passed away on Friday, July 19, in his sleep in Newport Beach, California. Gerry was born July 25, 1961, to Henry Marriott Battle, Sr., and Terri Gaulden Battle in Greensboro, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1984 with a degree in psychology. Gerry's zest for life and adventure took him around the world. Working on cruise lines beginning in his early twenties started his lifelong career in the hospitality industry, culminating with a shared interest in Villa Verano and the Puerto Vallarta Beach Club, a boutique resort in Mexico. A celebration of Gerry's life took place in Newport Beach, California, on Thursday, July 25. A second celebration in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, will take place on August 3, and a memorial open house will be held at the Proximity Hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday, August 11, from 3 pm until 6 pm. Gerry is predeceased by his brother, Ivan Gaulden Battle, and his father. He is survived by his mother; brother, Henry Marriott Battle, Jr., and wife, Jodi Simmons Battle; and his nieces, Lindley Rebecca Battle and Marriott Katherine Battle. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity in his name would be appreciated. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield 6000 W. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27407
