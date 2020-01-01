Bassett, Laurence "Larry" Age 77 Laurence Wood Bassett, born in 1942 to James Valentine Bassett and Mary Agnes Wood Bassett, died peacefully in Greensboro, NC on December 22, 2019. A graduate of Shorter College in Rome, Georgia with a BA in business administration/accounting, he spent his career in the Southeast working in commercial lending. Described by a colleague as "a legend in the industry," he started Lighthouse Financial in 1987, and although he had retired in 2018, continued in an advisory role. He was an avid fisherman and boater, and spent countless days on Fontana Lake and the North Carolina beaches. Dedicated to the natural resources of the state, he was a lifetime Sportsman and on the Board of Directors of the DIFF Club, the Davis Island Fishing Foundation, looking for tight lines on Cape Lookout National Seashore. He is survived by a sister, Barbara Rittner, and three sons, Jim, Jeff and Chris Bassett, their spouses, and two grandsons. A memorial will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church at 11 a.m., on January 11, 2020 (3506 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC) to be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greensboro Urban Ministry or Smile Train.
