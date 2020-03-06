Dezree (Dez) Miller Bass passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was 99 years young. Dezree's celebration of life will be held at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro, NC. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Dez was born in Sampson County, NC on January 12, 1921 to the late James Walton Bass and Mary Emma Honeycutt Bass. She completed high school and business school before working as a purchasing and contracting officer on Fort Bragg military base during WWII. She relocated to Greensboro around 1950 and worked as a secretary to the president of First Home Federal Savings and Loan, Mr. Walston. In May of 1955 she was sent to the new Plaza Branch bank as a secretary to Mr. Wade Phillips, the manager. Mr. Phillips has said about Dez that she trained him how to be a good manager! In the late 1960's Dezree became the FIRST FEMALE manager at Home Federal Savings and Loan. She retired in the 1980's as first vice president with over 30 years of service. Dezree was deeply faithful to her Lord and her church family. She served as treasurer and was an anchor for the Presbyterian Women for many years. Additionally, she served on the hospitality committee and was a hostess for many church meals. Through her journey on this earth she was an open, young at heart, fun person who embraced social outings and new adventures, even up to a month ago. She simply loved life. She is predeceased by her brothers, Maxton Bass, and Xyvon Bass, and a sister, Ursula Bass Baggett. She is survived by her sister Marjorie Bass Goforth, of Greensboro, and Mary John Bass Turner, of Yorktown, Va. Never married, Aunt Dez also leaves behind countless nieces and nephews who felt as if she was our second Mom. She loved us all completely and unconditionally. The family would like to send a special thanks to caregivers Diane Loy and Latika Hudson who gave Dez years of dedicated care, love, and laughter. She loved you like family. And so do we. Laura Fennell, your around the clock love and care at the end, was literally a godsend. Thank you. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, or to Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall Street, Greensboro, NC 27403.
