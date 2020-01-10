DECEMBER 27, 2019. A lifelong resident of Pleasant Garden, he was born February 23, 1957 to William H. Barton and Ollie McIntyre Barton. Scott was a 1975 graduate of Southeast Guilford High School. Most recently he worked for Grandover Resort in Greensboro. He is survived by sisters Pam Barton Houglan of Greensboro; Kathy Barton McClellan and husband George of Oak Ridge; stepbrother Danny Dunham of Climax; stepbrother Keith Dunham and wife Kim of Climax; and stepsister Cathy Dunham Deal of Candler, NC. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park, Hwy 29 North, Greensboro. Immediately following, a celebration of life will be held at Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Rd., Shelter #5, Pleasant Garden. Casual dress is suggested for both events. Donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Tpk., Ste. 3-A, Short Hills, NJ 07078, or to the charity of the donor's choice. ReplyForward

