DECEMBER 27, 2019. A lifelong resident of Pleasant Garden, he was born February 23, 1957 to William H. Barton and Ollie McIntyre Barton. Scott was a 1975 graduate of Southeast Guilford High School. Most recently he worked for Grandover Resort in Greensboro. He is survived by sisters Pam Barton Houglan of Greensboro; Kathy Barton McClellan and husband George of Oak Ridge; stepbrother Danny Dunham of Climax; stepbrother Keith Dunham and wife Kim of Climax; and stepsister Cathy Dunham Deal of Candler, NC. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park, Hwy 29 North, Greensboro. Immediately following, a celebration of life will be held at Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Rd., Shelter #5, Pleasant Garden. Casual dress is suggested for both events. Donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Tpk., Ste. 3-A, Short Hills, NJ 07078, or to the charity of the donor's choice. ReplyForward
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.