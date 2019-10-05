Blair Frederick Robert Barton-Percival, an incredibly awesome Canadian, died at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Blair was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 11, 1964. He grew up playing hockey and loved to this day watching the Ottawa Senators. He moved to the US in the mid-80s and graduated from Cornell University, where he studied social work. He then went on to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he received his master of social work degree and where he met the love of his life, Rachel. His focus on older adults led him to a career with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, where he was the director of the Area Agency on Aging. He most recently championed the innovative integration of service providers to assure the best possible care for seniors and was on the boards of numerous local, regional, and national associations. Blair loved spending time with family and friends, listening to music, playing golf, going to concerts and enjoying life to the fullest. He recently said he felt like he had packed 100 years into his 55. Blair will be missed by so many, including his loving wife Rachel, their son Cole, Blair's son Keith, his wife Jenn and grandchildren, Charlotte and Evelyn of Ottawa, Ontario, Victor Liu (their international student from Beijing), Blair's parents Sheila and Harvey Percival of Ottawa, his sister Brenda Riddell and husband Ronne (Giorgia and Leila), "Bruncle" Robert Murphy and wife Elaine (Alix, Hayden and Darach), and Rachel's family, Nancy and Tom Cannon of Winston-Salem, Drew and Sara Cannon (Ann Cooper, Lem, and Lindy), Claire and Tim Lipman, and countless family and friends. Thank you to all of the medical staff, caregivers, and loved ones who have supported our family during this time. We are so grateful. A celebration of Blair's life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. A reception will follow at the church's Mullin Life Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Long Cancer Center, 2400 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403, or an agency serving older adults, or an organization of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the family.
