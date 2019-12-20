December 22, 1951 - December 14, 2019 Mrs. Linda Elberson Bart-Plange, 67, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:53 a.m., following a brief period of declining health, commenced by a battle with cancer. She was a native of Randolph County, North Carolina, having been born to Paul Aaron and Luna Johnson Elberson, on December 22, 1951, in Asheboro. She graduated from Eastern Randolph High School in 1970, and began a career as a cook, something she thoroughly enjoyed, early in her life. She started out as a school bus driver. But then the cooking took over. She had two long stretches of work with Chisholm's Drive-In Asheboro and Henry James BBQ off Randleman Road in Greensboro. Her last major place of employment was Alcohol and Drug Services (ADS) Greensboro until she took early retirement to move with her husband in 2013 to Alabama in pursuit of his career. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devoted woman with her family, and was strong, feisty, and had a true zest for the love of life. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends. On April 17, 1976, she was married to Donald Ray Merritt, Sr., who died on May 20, 2017. They were separated in the year 2000 and later officially divorced in early 2001, but the marriage produced three wonderful children: Crystal Gail, Donald Ray "Bubba" Merritt, Jr. and David Paul "Pee-Wee" Merritt. There were two wonderful grandchildren as well. She was later remarried to John Bart-Plange, on April 2, 2001, who is known as "Grandpa" to the entire family, and welcomed all under his wing, like his very own. Linda was blessed with ten additional grandchildren and two great-grandchildren during her second marriage. Among her survivors is her husband John, and a sister, Betty Elberson Brown, and her husband, Roy, of Asheboro. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Larry Aron Elberson, Henry Paul Elberson and Joseph Lee Elberson, and had lost her son, Bubba, just six weeks ago. The viewing and funeral for Linda will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at: Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27405 Officiating will be Rev. Wesley Morris of Faith Community Church. This will be followed immediately by burial at: Lakeview Memorial Park 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd Greensboro, NC 27405. A self-pay repast is planned from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at: Golden Corral 2419 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27408 Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N O'HENRY BLVD, GREENSBORO NC 27405
