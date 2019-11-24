NOVEMBER 1, 1939 - NOVEMBER 21, 2019 Dennis Robert Barry, 80, of Greensboro passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home. Dennis was born in Chicago, IL on November 1, 1939 to Albert and Florence Barry. Growing up in Chicago, Dennis received a B.S. Degree in Pharmacy at the University of Illinois and an MBA at the University of Chicago. In 1979 Dennis came to Greensboro from The North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill to become President and CEO of Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. During his 25 years at Cone, he was passionate about improving healthcare for all in our community. He expanded Moses Cone from a hospital into a health system by merging hospitals, physician groups, and ancillary services into the Cone Health System. In addition to his local duties, Dennis served as chairman of the N.C. Hospital Association, commissioner of JCAHO, and had the honor of serving as the chairman of the Board of the American Hospital Association in 2003. He held many leadership positions in the community, including chairman of the Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Greater Greensboro, and was the inaugural chairman of the Greensboro Partnership. In addition, he was a founding board member of the Well-Spring Retirement Community. In 2013, Governor McCrory asked Barry to chair the state's Medicaid Reform Advisory Group that was tasked with producing a plan to overhaul the state's Medicaid system. Many honors received include the Thomas Z. Osborne Distinguished Citizen Award, the Stanley Frank Lifetime Achievement Award, UNC-G McIver medal for distinguished public service, and he was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. Dennis enjoyed leisured time in his second home at Smith Mountain Lake, VA. where he relaxed reading his favorite novel and enjoyed being "Papa" to his grandchildren. His happiest moments were spent on the lake, teaching them the joy of boating and skiing. Dennis loved to travel with his wife, Betty and their journeys have taken them throughout the world. Dennis is survived by his wife Betty, sons Dr. Todd Barry of Mission Veijo, CA; Craig Barry (Cynthia) of Ketchum, ID; Brian Barry (Erin) of Richland, WA; David Damm (Lori) of Greenville, NC; and Derrick Damm (Stephanie) of Lexington, NC; seven grandchildren, Eli, Ben, Sophie, Alayna, Reese, Cole, and Eve. As an active member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, Dennis served on the vestry and as Treasurer. He loved music and supported the Miles Davis Jazz Program at UNC-G. A celebration of Dennis' life will be at St. Francis Episcopal Church at 11 AM, Monday, December 9, 2019. The family will gather with friends in the church reception area following the inurnment at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either St. Francis Episcopal Church or the UNC-G Jazz Program. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
