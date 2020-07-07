JANUARY 19, 1925 - JULY 3, 2020 GREENSBORO - Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Midgett Barrow, 95, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Norvant Health, Huntersville. A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mrs. Barrow was born on January 19, 1925 in Snead's Ferry, daughter of the late Joseph D. and Katie Estelle Brown Midgett. She worked for the district attorney's office and was a longtime active member of Rankin Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Barrow in 2001, two children and a grandson. Survivors include three children, Janet Simpson and husband Ben, Ronnie Barrow and wife Alice and Martin Barrow and wife Belinda; grandchildren, Kelly Earp, Katherine Simpson, Robin Patch, Jennifer Crosson and husband Chad, Karen Forsyth and husband Michael and Adam Barrow and wife Katherine; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Barrow family. Online condolences may be made to www.forbisanddick.com.
