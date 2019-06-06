EDEN James "Jim" H. Barrow, 92, of Eden, passed away Monday night, June 3, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Emmanuel Baptist Church with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. Military rites will be performed by the Rockingham County Veteran's Honor Guard and the US Navy Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Mr. Barrow was born July 22, 1926, in Rockingham County, NC to the late William Paul Barrow and Lucille Benton Barrow. He was a US Navy veteran and a retiree of Fieldcrest Mills. He loved to read and listen to gospel music and most of all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Violet Price Barrow of the home; three sons, James H. Barrow, Jr. of Cornelius, Don A. Barrow of Little River, SC, and John A. Barrow and wife, Wendy, of Lewisville; seven grandchildren, Emily Novotney, Alexander Barrow, Isabella Barrow, Ashley Barrow, Garrett Barrow, Kyle Barrow and Lexie Barrow; three great-grandchildren, Roarke, Rafe and Ender Novotney; brother, George Daniel Barrow of Lewisville; and sister, Dianne Lee of Alexandria, VA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
