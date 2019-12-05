LYNCHBURG, VA Hasmani Mejia Barron, 37, died Friday, November 8, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave., Greensboro. Interment will be in Mexico. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

