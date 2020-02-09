WHITSETT Kathy Marie Gerringer Barrier, 66, died Thursday, February 6, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 at Mt. Hope United Church of Christ, with visitation one hour prior, 2400 Mt. Hope Church Road, Whitsett, NC.

Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Mt. Hope United Church of Christ
2400 Mt. Hope Church Road
Whitsett, NC 27377
Feb 9
Celebration of Life
Sunday, February 9, 2020
4:00PM
Mt. Hope United Church of Christ
2400 Mt. Hope Church Road
Whitsett, NC 27377
