MAY 1, 1952 - JANUARY 13, 2020 Carolyn Maxine Lee Barrier, 67, of Fuquary-Varina, NC, passed away at home on Monday, January 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Burial will follow. Mrs. Barrier was born May 1, 1952 in Davidson County to John Luther Lee, Jr. and Ruth Maxine Beck Lee. She was bookkeeper for Stanley Accounting. Her parents preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Zachary Barrier of the home, Billy Barrier (Allison) Fuquay; two grandsons, Eli Barrier and Reid Barrier; four sisters, Peggy Berrier, Susie Lee, Patty Lee Chapman, all of Lexington, Jenny Lee of Winston-Salem. Memorials may be directed to Transition Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Barrier, Carolyn
Service information
Jan 16
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel
1307 West Old Highway 64
Lexington, NC 27295
1307 West Old Highway 64
Lexington, NC 27295
