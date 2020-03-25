Thomas "Tom" L. Barnwell passed on March 18, 2020. The only child of Nannie Bruce Barnwell, he was born on February 2, 1932 in Ruffin, NC, and was educated in the public schools. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He attended Guilford Technical Institute (now GTCC) and was employed by Kelmac Metals as a welder prior to his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Demetra, and daughter Leigh Barnwell of Greensboro. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 12 p.m. A celebration of life will occur later in the summer at Saint James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave.

