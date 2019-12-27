GREENSBORO Nathaniel Barnhardt, 89, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at New Faith Baptist Church, 4607 Tower Rd. on Friday, December 27. Services entrusted to Blackwell Funeral Home.

