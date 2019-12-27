GREENSBORO Nathaniel Barnhardt, 89, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at New Faith Baptist Church, 4607 Tower Rd. on Friday, December 27. Services entrusted to Blackwell Funeral Home.
Barnhardt, Nathaniel
To send flowers to the family of Nathaniel Barnhardt, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
1:00PM
1:00PM
New Faith Baptist Church
4607 Tower Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
4607 Tower Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before Nathaniel's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.