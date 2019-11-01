GREENSBORO Steve Barnett, 53, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. Service will be November 2 at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave., at 3 p.m. Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services in charge.
