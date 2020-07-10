GREENSBORO MYLES Marcel Barnes, 22, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, 1 to 3 p.m., at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 Bessemer Ave. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 11 at 12 p.m. at Proximity Mills Cemetery. Regional Memorial Cremations is in charge.

To plant a tree in memory of MYLES BARNES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries