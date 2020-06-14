JANUARY 27, 1928 - JUNE 5, 2020 Janie Elizabeth Tuttle Barnes passed away of natural causes at the age of 92 on June 5th 2020. At the time of her death she was a resident of Friends Home West in Greensboro. She lived there for many years with her husband Bill Barnes who preceded her in death. Janie and Bill previously lived in Asheboro where they raised their children and later in life in Greensboro. Janie and Bill had three children. Mike Barnes (Linda) of Greenville, SC who preceded her in death, and she is survived by Keith Barnes (Donna) of Wilmington, NC and Rebecca Barnes Coble (Jim) of Rome, GA. She is survived by her grandchildren Billy Barnes (Jennifer) of Pawleys Island, SC, Elliott Coble (Liz) of New Bern, NC, Bryce Coble (Jennifer) of Elberton, GA, and Caroline Coble Dittman (Heath) of Panama City, FL. She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren. Janie grew up in Trinity where she was born on January 27, 1928 to Mike and Vivian Tuttle. She and her husband Bill lived in Archdale and moved to Asheboro in the 1960's where Bill worked with Klopman Mills. The couple later moved to Greensboro where Bill worked for Burlington Industries until his retirement. Janie and Bill loved to play golf and they were avid travelers both here and abroad. Janie was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church. A family memorial service will be planned for a later date. Janie will be placed at the Christ United Methodist Church Columbarium.
