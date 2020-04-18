OCTOBER 15, 1945 - APRIL 16, 2020 MADISON Guy Philip Barnes, 74, left this earthly life Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Church Cemetery. Guy was born in Davidson County on October 12, 1945, to the late Oscar LeRoy Barnes and Mary Edna Foster Barnes. Guy was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of NC State University and retired from Unifi, Inc. He also was employed with IMS until 2019. Guy was a devoted member of The Gideons International. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Connie Jo Leonard Barnes; son Nathan Philip Barnes (Melanie); daughter Alisha B. Hills (Chuck); grandchildren Brayden and Avery Barnes; and a brother David Barnes (Robin). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 104, Mayodan, NC 27027-0104. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel 127 Ellisboro Road
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.