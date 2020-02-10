REDISVILLE, NC Helen Barnes Golden, 88, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Wednesday February 12, 2020 in Citty Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Reidlawn Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Golden, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Citty Funeral Home Inc
308 Lindsey St
Reidsville, NC 27320
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Visitation begins.
Feb 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
2:00PM
Citty Funeral Home Chapel
308 Lindsey St.
Redisville, NC 27320
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries