Gina Rochelle Barnes, daughter of John Leonard (Len) and Martha Diana (Diane) Everette Barnes, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Gina graduated from Western Guilford High School in 1999 and magna cum laude from UNC-Wilmington in 2003. Gina worked in the fashion merchandising industry at Saks 5th Avenue, Coach, BCBG, Lucky Brands, Kayser-Roth Corp., MARS Holdings and Soft Surroundings, Inc. Surviving are her parents; brother Christopher Barnes; sister Danielle Barnes; aunts Lynette Shoffner and Diena Burton (Van); cousin and second mom Lisa Shoffner; uncles Jerry Everette (Hattie) and Rashidi Everette, as well as a host of cousins, family and friends. The funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Rd., Greensboro. Gailes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Gina Barnes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 25
Viewing
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Love and Faith Christian Fellowship
4344 Blackberry Rd
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gina's Viewing begins.
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
12:00PM
Love and Faith Christian Fellowship
4344 Blackberry Rd
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gina's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries