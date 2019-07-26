GREENSBORO Carrie Barlow, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral will be Saturday, July 27 at 2:30 p.m. at God's Harvest House of Deliverance, 105 Ritters Lake Rd. Regional Memorial Cremation will be assisting the family.
