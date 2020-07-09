AUGUST 31, 1967 - JULY 4, 2020 Joey Barley of Burlington, NC died tragically in a single vehicle accident on July 4. Always by his side, his beloved dog, Chi, died at the same time. He was born August 31, 1967 in the rural setting of Browns Summit. At the early age of 12, he attended his first horse show in Oak Ridge, NC. He realized working with animals was something he truly loved. That began his life's passion for horses. He was well known and respected for his natural ability to train and show horses, winning numerous championships throughout his lifetime. Being the animal lover he was, we have always considered him a true "horse whisperer." He was the youngest son of the late Euliss and Doris Barley. He is survived by his sister, Delilah Barley; his brother, Jamie Barley; his loving nieces and nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and countless friends, many of whom he considered to be family as well. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 10, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery, located on Hwy 29 N. in Greensboro, NC, with Clay Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winter Farm OTTB Rescue and Retirement, 260 Bump Along Lane, Southern Pines, NC 28387. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
