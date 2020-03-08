BARKLEY, BRENDA LOUISE VOIT SEPTEMBER 5, 1927 - February 28, 2020 Brenda Louise Voit Barkley, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Whitestone Community in Greensboro. Born on Sept. 5, 1927, in Walnut Cove in Stokes County, N.C., she lived most of her adult life in Greensboro, with the exception of two years in Chattanooga, Tenn., where she lived in a cabin on top of Lookout Mountain with her husband, Bob, a civil engineer. She recalled those days of early marriage fondly. Her parents, Ira Voit and Corula Moore, had seven children. Brenda was the youngest. She was preceded in death by sisters Lokeel, Freda, Marionette, Cleo, and Phyllis, and her brother, Eckford, called Eck. She graduated from James A. Gray High School in Winston-Salem in 1945. When she was 27 years old, she met her future husband on a blind double date, during which he famously asked her what size shoe she wore. Just days before her death, she remembered that moment fondly. "I wanted to take my shoe off and hit him over the head with it," she said. They married in 1954 and remained devoted to each other for more than 65 years. They raised two sons. Brenda was a conscientious homemaker and selfless caregiver, a loving mother and an extraordinary home cook, who kept most of her recipes in her head. Her macaroni and cheese was out-of-this-world good, and her strawberry muffins, which she baked and bagged by the dozen for grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike, will continue to be enjoyed for generations to come. That recipe, thankfully, she wrote down. Survivors include her husband, Robert Barkley, 92, of Greensboro; sons, Bryan Barkley of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and Brad Barkley (wife, Kristin) of Frostburg, Maryland; Karen Hambright, of Greensboro, who she loved as a daughter; grandchildren Jennifer Jinnette (husband, Corey) of Providence Forge, Va.; Lucas Barkley (wife, Kerri), of Bloomfield, N.J., and Alexandra (Alex) Barkley of Pittsburgh, Pa. Her great-grandchildren are Michaela Jinnette, 9, and Lydia, Joseph, and Ambrose Barkley, ages 5, 2, and 4 months. She will be remembered by those who loved her for her wit, charm, humor, and graciousness. With faith, we await a reunion in heaven. A graveside memorial service will take place at Westminster Gardens Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Officiating will be the Revs. Marion Boling and Jon Boling, of Lawndale Baptist Church, Greensboro, where Bob and Brenda have been members for decades. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Brenda's name to Salem Baptist Church, 429 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem, N.C., 27101. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Barkley family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
