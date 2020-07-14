MARCH 14, 1934 - JULY 12, 2020 GREENSBORO - Mrs. Geneva Ann Vernon Barker, 86, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at High Point Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16. 2020 at First Baptist Church of Summerfield with Rev. Derrick Moody officiating. Funeral pandemic guidelines will apply. Mrs. Barker was born on March 14, 1934 in Eden, daughter of the late William L. and Rose Sheler Vernon. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Summerfield and formerly employed with Carlyle & Company Jewelers. Mrs. Barker was a survivor and strong advocate of breast cancer. Survivors include her son, Greg Barker of Randleman; two granddaughters, Kasey Leigh Barker and Kaitlin Brooke Barker, both of Randleman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Garland L. Barker and two brothers, Ken and Bill Vernon. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Barker family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
