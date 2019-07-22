DECEMBER 25, 1932 - JULY 19, 2019 Frances Turner "Polly" Barker, 86, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Hospice Home. She was born in Alamance County to the late Walter Thomas Turner and Lorena Wellons Turner and was married to the late Gilmer P. Barker. Polly was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church, the EverReady Sunday school class and Share and Care. She loved gardening, sewing, coloring, hummingbirds and spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Gail B. Kidd (Mike); son, Steve L. Barker; grandchildren, Lauren Foster (Matt), Jennifer deVries (Alex) and great grandchildren, Lilly Foster, Abigail and Carter deVries. The funeral will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Todd Felkel with interment to follow in Stony Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:45-10:45 prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe FH & Crematory 2205 S. Church St., Burlington, NC 27215
