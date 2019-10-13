JANUARY 11, 1926 - OCTOBER 11, 2019 Pearline Lynch Barham, 93, of 2321 South Scales Street, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. Pearline was born in Danville, VA but lived most of her life in Rockingham County. She was a daughter of the late James and Minnie Lynch. She raised her children and helped raise her grandchildren as well as looking after many others. She loved to work in her yard, planting flowers, raking leaves and was honored to receive yard of the month several times. She enjoyed crocheting and shared many of her works with family. She was of the Christian faith and loved reading her bible. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Barham, Sr.; sisters, Maude Washburn and Bessie Ledbetter; brother, William Lynch. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Thore and husband, Max, Sandra King and husband, Clarence, Walter Barham, Jr . and wife, Beverly; grandchildren, Greg Thore, Michelle Rhoads and husband, Scott, B.J. Barham and wife, Rachael, and Brandon Barham; great grandchildren, Travis Rhoads and Pearl Barham; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15th from 6:00 8:00 PM and other times at the residence. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
