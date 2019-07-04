GREENSBORO At her home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Mary Shepherd Barham went home to be with the Lord at the young age of 96. Mary, born December 30, 1922, was a Greensboro native. She attended Proximity School and graduated from Bessemer High School. She married the love of her life, Otis Raymond Barham, on September 6, 1941. She worked at the S & H Green Stamp Store and then at Proximity Printworks, but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a devoted wife and mother of three. She was a lifelong member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church, where she faithfully served as a nursery worker and Vacation Bible School volunteer for many years. Mary lived an active life, walking daily with her closest friends. Mary and Otis have always had a welcoming home that inspired many precious memories for family and friends, especially during the Christmas season and Fourth of July. She enjoyed being outside, especially in summer, sitting on her porch and vacationing with her entire family at White Lake. Mary loved her husband, Otis, her family, and a good piece of chocolate! Mary was preceded in death by a son, Billy Melvin Barham, parents, Helen and William Shepherd, and brother, Jack Shepherd. Survivors include her husband of 77 years, Otis Raymond Barham, son, Michael Ray Barham (Cindy), daughter, Phyllis Barham Smith (Bill), daughter-in-law Gloria Barham Coleman (Kenneth); six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (and one on the way), and three great-great-grandchildren. An 11 a.m. graveside service will be held at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC on Friday, July 5, 2019, with Dr. Bruce E. Vaughn officiating, assisted by Reverend David Surrett. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Memorials may be made to Eller Memorial Baptist Church, 1124 Walnut Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Barham family.
