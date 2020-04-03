Janie Hairston Brown Barham, 94, died March 31, 2020. Our beloved mother was born April 5, 1925, in Eden, NC (Draper) to the late Fred Douglas and Rosa Lee Hairston. Janie attended the Rockingham County Public Schools and later received a certificate as a health care assistant from Rockingham Community College. Janie accepted Christ at an early age and joined the St. Paul Baptist Church where she served as a faithful and dedicated member. She was later bestowed the honor of "Mother of the Church." Janie was last married to the late David Frank Barham from 1974 until his death. Her first marriage was to the late Frank S. Brown and to this union five children were born: daughters, Frances B. McNeal (who preceded her in death), Nancy B. Adams (Albert), Janet B. Broadnax, Shiri B. Davis (Robert), and son, Dr. Joseph A. Brown (Karen). She had twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, surviving siblings: Clara H. Blackstock and Fred Hairston, Jr. (Louise) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.
